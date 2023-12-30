Indian cinema 2023: 10 films that captured the spirit of our times

Pathaan set the ball rolling in January, housing the willingness of audiences to let theatres turn into carnivals, and setting the stage for the subsequent year-long streak of (mostly) Hindi films that capture the zeitgeist.

As defined by the Oxford dictionary, zeitgeist is "the defining spirit or mood of a particular period of history as shown by the ideas and beliefs of the time".

With that definition in mind, we also had a film like Satyaprem ki Katha, an honourable mention for bravely inaugurating fresh conversations in Hindi cinema on asexuality, the nature of consent, and the impacts of sexual trauma.

Which brings us to our top 10, and here they are in no particular order:

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Perhaps the most obviously and urgently timely film of the lot, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a blunt and extended exploration of the devastating psychological impacts of social media addiction; in fact, it may be perceived as too blunt and even doggedly hackneyed in certain portions, such as in its examinations of the inception of "trolling" and the eventual resolution(s) of the central conflict(s).

But, the conviction behind all of it remains unwavering, expressing a need to accessibly explain to people of other demographic groups the peculiarities of the mercurial nature of the generation that it is focusing on; the personalities of its protagonists are moulded by their projected personas on social media, characteristically blurring the possibility of a distinction between the imaginative subject and the imagined projection.

To that end, debutant director Arjun Varain Singh presents possibly the most accurate portrayals of social media platforms on Indian screen, radically straying from the norms of using it as a convenient plot device that can make everything "viral" in seconds. The lethal nature of deriving validation from digital pretensions, the hollowness of dating applications, the ingratitude and dishonesty that are engendered by unfettered ambition; all of it finds its place in the narrative.

Most importantly, the film does not make one feel like it is patronising them with alien pieces of information; it feels more like a necessarily grim conversation that gets less tapered and more optimistic as more vulnerabilities are revealed. At the end, the film does make an appeal for a greater revelation of vulnerabilities as a potential antidote for our shallow times.