5 super Bollywood families symbolising the spirit of secularism

From Sunil Dutt-Nargis to Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, there are more Hindu-Muslim couples in Bollywood than in another walk of Indian life. As the great Gulzar Saab once said to me, ‘When you fall in love you don’t check each other’s religious identity first. Mohabbat mazhab nahin dekhta.’ Gulzar, a Sikh, writes and speaks fluent Urdu. So did another Sikh litterateur Rajinder Singh Bedi and super-journalist Khushwant Singh. Here’s looking at 5 families that represent the secular spirit at its supremest.

1. Salman Khan: Salman’s first girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani was a Hindu (who later married a Muslim cricketer). Salman’s latest girlfriend is a Caucasian Christian. He has never sought love on the grounds of religious identity.His home is teeming with liberal marriages. Salman’s father writer Salim Khan’s first wife (Salman’s mother) is a Hindu. Salim Saab’s second wife Helen is a Catholic. Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail married Hindu women, and now Arbaaz, divorced, is seeing a Caucasian woman. In Salman’s home Eid, Diwali and Christmas are all celebrated with equal gusto.