68th Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Badhaai Do', 'Brahmastra' win big

"The day we wrapped 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. 'No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir - that's my blockbuster.' "I left that set a different person - and that was ONLY because of this amazing team!" Bhatt posted on Instagram after her win and also thanked her fans and family for being a "constant inspiration to do better".

Superstar Salman Khan hosted the ceremony for the very first time, alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. The annual star-studded show, attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry, saw performances by the Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The second big winner of the night was "Badhaai Ho", which dominated the critics' section. While Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) trophy for his performance as gay police man, Bhumi Pednekar took home the Best Actress (Critics) award for the role of a lesbian PT teacher. She shared the trophy with Tabu for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".