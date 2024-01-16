75th Emmy Awards: 'Succession', 'The Bear' tie with 6 wins, 'Beef' follows with 5

Media dynasty drama 'Succession', restaurant dramedy 'The Bear' and Netflix's 'Beef' dominated the 75th Emmy Awards hosted by Anthony Anderson today, 15 January 2024.

HBO's 'Succession' won the coveted best drama prize for a third time for its fourth and final season, while 'Beef' reigned in the limited series categories winning five titles including best limited series, writing and directing.

Each show nearly swept their respective category in the drama, comedy, and limited series races.

'Succession' and 'The Bear' tied with a leading six wins each, and 'Beef' followed closely with five awards, reports Variety.

The 75th Emmy Awards provided multiple tributes to hit shows of the past as well as the present. The casts of series like 'Cheers', 'The Sopranos', 'Ally McBeal', 'Martin' reunited for the night, while former cast members of shows like 'Grey's Anatomy' and the ever-Emmy-ignored comedy 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' took the stage to present awards.