75th Emmy Awards: 'Succession', 'The Bear' tie with 6 wins, 'Beef' follows with 5
Each show nearly swept its respective category in the drama, comedy and limited series races
Media dynasty drama 'Succession', restaurant dramedy 'The Bear' and Netflix's 'Beef' dominated the 75th Emmy Awards hosted by Anthony Anderson today, 15 January 2024.
HBO's 'Succession' won the coveted best drama prize for a third time for its fourth and final season, while 'Beef' reigned in the limited series categories winning five titles including best limited series, writing and directing.
'Succession' and 'The Bear' tied with a leading six wins each, and 'Beef' followed closely with five awards, reports Variety.
The 75th Emmy Awards provided multiple tributes to hit shows of the past as well as the present. The casts of series like 'Cheers', 'The Sopranos', 'Ally McBeal', 'Martin' reunited for the night, while former cast members of shows like 'Grey's Anatomy' and the ever-Emmy-ignored comedy 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' took the stage to present awards.
'Succession' won outstanding drama series, while actors Kieran Culkin (lead actor in a drama), Sarah Snook (lead actress in a drama) and Matthew Macfadyen (supporting actor in a drama) each won tonight.
'The Bear' won Outstanding Comedy for its first season, with Jeremy Allen White (lead actor in a comedy), Ayo Edebiri (best supporting actress in a comedy) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (supporting actor in a comedy) taking home individual prizes too.
The first hour of the Hollywood television accolades witnessed three Black women win major honours: Quinta Brunson (another Outstanding Lead Actress for her), Edebiri and Niecy Nash-Betts (who won as best supporting actress in a limited series for 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story').
"I want to thank me, for believing in me and for doing what they said I could not do!" Nash memorably said, and won the internet for it as well.
Writer and creator Jesse Armstrong and director Mark Mylod each won for the ‘Connor’s Wedding’ episode in which Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy dies. The show also won Outstanding Drama.
"It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it," creator Jesse Armstrong told DW in an interview.
Creator Christopher Storer also won for writing and directing. ‘Beef’ won the Outstanding Limited Series. Its stars Steven Yeun (lead actor) and Ali Wong (lead actress) won awards, plus creator Lee Sung Jin earned honours for writing and directing.
With inputs from DW
