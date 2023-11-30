Priyanka Chopra sends note to Vir Das for Emmy win, comic calls her awesome

Stand-up comic Vir Das on Thursday thanked Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her wishes on his International Emmy Award win and praised the actor for opening doors for the rest of Indian talent around the world.

On 20 November, Das became the first Indian to win an International Emmy for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category.

The 41-year-old shared photos of the congratulatory note and bouquet by Chopra Jonas, also founder of production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

"Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you've opened for the rest of us. You're awesome!" Das wrote on his X page.