800 VFX artists worked to create Kichcha Sudeepa's world in 'Vikrant Rona'

In order to perfect the scenes, the makers had even rehashed and planned the scenes over and again.



'Vikrant Rona' is being billed as the biggest 3-D experience in Indian cinema.



Talking about the same, the lead actor Kichcha Sudeepa says, "The use of VFX is incredible. It was more of a learning experience for me. The visuals are very appealing and the fans will enjoy watching the film."



Director Anup Bhandari says, "The scale of the film is very big and there were a lot of parallax shots in the film that were tailor made for 3D. It is an experience that I am confident people will really enjoy."



'Vikrant Rona' is one of the most ambitious projects of Kichcha Sudeepa. His on-screen chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie has not gone unnoticed either.