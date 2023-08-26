A project like Delhi Crime happens only once in a while: Shefali Shah
On the first anniversary of Delhi Crime 2, Shefali says DC as a series is 'very very dear and special to me and will always be'
As Delhi Crime 2 clocks a year since its release, acclaimed actress Shefali Shah, who plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the protagonist of sorts, says the show is one of those projects that happen once in a while.
Delhi Crime 2 revolves around a violent quadruple murder which creates widespread public fear and brings into sharp focus New Delhi's class divide, DCP Vartika and her team race to find the killers before they attack the city's vulnerable senior citizens again.
On the first anniversary of Delhi Crime 2, Shefali recalls her view of the series thus: "DC is very very dear and special to me and will always be. It’s one of those projects that happens once in a while, where the show and the character affected and left a lasting impact on the audience as much as it did on us."
She adds: "The USP being the show, the characters, the treatment are all so real. There’s no paraphernalia of what cops are normally depicted as in films. DC is as real as it gets. When I did DC 1, I had no idea where the show or the character of Vartika would go.
"All I knew was that this one was special and I loved creating it. But after it was released, not only was the show loved but Vartika became unprecedented. And I’m lucky and humbled by the love and respect that Vartika and I have received."
The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.
Delhi Crime 1, based on the horrific Nirbhaya gang rape case, was released in 2019 to universal acclaim, notching up an approval rating of 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 7.25/10. One Indian critic wrote that "Shefali Shah is reason number one why you shouldn't give Delhi Crime a miss".
