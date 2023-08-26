A project like Delhi Crime happens only once in a while: Shefali Shah

As Delhi Crime 2 clocks a year since its release, acclaimed actress Shefali Shah, who plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the protagonist of sorts, says the show is one of those projects that happen once in a while.

Delhi Crime 2 revolves around a violent quadruple murder which creates widespread public fear and brings into sharp focus New Delhi's class divide, DCP Vartika and her team race to find the killers before they attack the city's vulnerable senior citizens again.

On the first anniversary of Delhi Crime 2, Shefali recalls her view of the series thus: "DC is very very dear and special to me and will always be. It’s one of those projects that happens once in a while, where the show and the character affected and left a lasting impact on the audience as much as it did on us."