A suitable girl... 'A Match' zooms in on patriarchy and colourism

When several years ago, filmmaker Jayant Digambar Somalkar went with his cousin to 'see' a girl for him, he kept wondering what must be going in in her head. He knew this was something he must explore on 35 mm.

'Sthal' ('A Match'), his debut Marathi feature as a writer-director is now set to have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival as the only Indian film in the Discovery section.

"Of course, it feels great, I am honoured. It is a very personal film on many levels considering it has been shot in my village and with my own people," he tells IANS.

The movie explores the tradition of arranged marriages in rural India, where the relentless pursuit of a girl's marriage overshadows the very sustenance of life and is narrated from the perspective of a young girl, Savita, highlighting patriarchy and colourism.