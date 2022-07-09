Mahesh Dattani's writing tirelessly confronts patriarchy and gender constructs

Playwright and director Mahesh Dattani changed the face of English theatre in India with contemporary stories touching upon lesser-explored issues like oppressive gender constructs, the conflict between the past and the present, child abuse and complicated family dynamics.

Dattani is the first English playwright to win a Sahitya Akademi Award, and his work always seems to hold up a mirror to the time s.Zee Theatre brings three of his most acclaimed plays. 'Final Solutions,' 'Tara' and 'Dance Like a Man' astutely reflect the dysfunction in society as well as family units.

An overview:

Final Solutions

Mahesh Dattani won a Sahitya Akademi Award for the book, 'Final Solutions and Other Plays.' The play looks at communal conflicts through the filter of human relationships. It concludes that unless we confront our own inner demons, hate will continue to win. The narration that unfolds during a communal riot also shows us how women are undermined and subjugated in overt and covert ways regardless of the milieu they belong to. In the end, we learn that the protagonists (Ramanik, Hardika, Aruna, Bobby, Javed, Tasneem and Smita) represent aspects of our own hearts and minds. And that under the labels forced upon us by society, we are all just human. The play stars Himanshu Tyagi, Shalini Vatsa, Chandan Anand, Paayal Nair and Priyanka Charan in pivotal roles.