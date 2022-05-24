Aamir Khan to produce film for his son Junaid; will uncle Mansoor Khan direct?
While Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has made it clear that she is not interested in acting, his son Junaid has already completed a film for producer Aditya Chopra
While Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has made it clear that she is not interested in acting, his son Junaid has already completed a film for producer Aditya Chopra.
When Junaid informed his father of his acting aspirations he was sent to a drama school in Los Angeles and was mentored there for 2 years. Then he returned to Mumbai and performed in plays in the city. Junaid also screen-tested for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy but was not selected.
Aditya Chopra saw one of his screen tests and liked it and offered him a script. Apparently, Aditya called Aamir to inform him that he has a role for Junaid. But Aamir told Aditya to speak with Junaid directly.
After his debut in a Yash Raj film, we now hear that Junaid will play the lead in a film being produced by Aamir Khan.
According to a well-informed source, Aamir has asked his cousin Mansoor Khan, the iconic director of Aamir’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to direct the film produced by Aamir Khan featuring Junaid.
It remains to be seen if Mansoor who quit Bollywood and Mumbai 22 years ago, would be persuaded to return to direction for family’s sake.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines