Aamir Khan to produce film for his son Junaid; will uncle Mansoor Khan direct?

While Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has made it clear that she is not interested in acting, his son Junaid has already completed a film for producer Aditya Chopra.

When Junaid informed his father of his acting aspirations he was sent to a drama school in Los Angeles and was mentored there for 2 years. Then he returned to Mumbai and performed in plays in the city. Junaid also screen-tested for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy but was not selected.