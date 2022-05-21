Much anticipated trailer of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to be launched on IPL Finale

Get ready to meet ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on IPL Finale day!

Expecting Aamir Khan to do the unexpected has become the norm over the years. Be it experimenting with his distinct characters, interesting subjects and out-of-the-box movie promotional ideas, the marketing genius of Bollywood likes everything to be perfect and puts a lot of thoughts into his marketing and promotional strategies of his films.

No wonder, the superstar has chalked out an interesting and unique plan for the trailer launch of his eagerly awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. On May 29, all the cricket and cinema enthusiasts will be taken in for a great surprise, as the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be launched on the day of IPL finale!