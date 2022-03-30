Abhishek Bachchan holds screening of 'Dasvi' in Agra jail, fulfills his promise

Abhishek Bachchan sure knows how to keep his word in style! His upcoming release 'Dasvi' was filmed on location at Agra Central Jail.

While shooting for the social comedy, Abhishek struck up a cordial relationship with a few of the inmates, even promising them an exclusive screening of the film. A promise the inmates never thought would actually come true!

Well, Abhishek did fulfil his commitment. The actor returned to the city to screen Dasvi for 2000 odd prisoners. The grand set up saw senior officials welcome the cast and crew that included Abhishek as well as co-stars Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and director Tushar Jalota.