Overwhelming to see review of audiences pouring in!: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Badhaai Do' and her performance in it

The versatile actor said, “When you choose a sensitive film or a character like Badhaai Do, you want a large cross-section of the audience to enjoy the film and be entertained because that’s how you bring about positive change in society. It is so heartwarming to see that media has appreciated my performance, the film so much and it is overwhelming to see the review of audiences pouring in after they are watching this special movie.”

Bhumi added, “In the digital age, you get feedback in an instant because of social media and my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing due to all the lovely praise for the film and my performance from people who are getting moved by the subject of Badhaai Do. We wanted to highlight a reality that exists so that people can rally together and request for a necessary change to happen.”

Bhumi is happy that Badhaai Do has started a conversation about the need for change and is hopeful that it will create a positive impact on the minds of audiences.