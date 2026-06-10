Actor Salim Kumar faced vile online attacks during final days: Kerala CM

Questioning the motives behind the online campaign, Satheesan said the attacks did not stop with the actor's death. "Even after his death, a very bad social media campaign continued. Is this happening in Kerala? Who is behind this campaign?" he asked.

The chief minister said differences in political beliefs could never justify targeting a person during a life-threatening illness. "Artistes have their own politics. But conducting such campaigns against a person who is ill, lying on a ventilator and battling death because of his political views is not good for Kerala," he said.

Satheesan added that those responsible for the campaign would eventually have to confront the consequences of their actions.

Known for his versatility across comic and character roles, Salim Kumar was one of Malayalam cinema's most acclaimed actors. He was widely regarded as a Congress sympathiser and was considered close to Satheesan.

The chief minister also criticised the conduct of several online media outlets during the actor's cremation on Sunday, following widespread outrage over scenes from the funeral.

Videos that circulated on social media showed Salim Kumar's son Chandu asking online media personnel to move away after they allegedly pushed through mourners to capture footage.

Satheesan said the incident highlighted the need for greater restraint and responsibility from media organisations, arguing that legislation alone could not address the problem. "I myself spoke to them very angrily. The police could not render honours, and the family could not perform the rituals. It was a very difficult situation," he said.

His remarks come amid growing criticism of both the online abuse directed at the late actor during his illness and the intense media attention surrounding his final rites.

With PTI inputs