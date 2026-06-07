Salim Kumar no more: Malayalam cinema loses a versatile giant

The transformation reached its peak with Adaminte Makan Abu (2010), which earned him both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. Over a career spanning nearly three decades, he acted in more than 300 films, effortlessly moving between comedy, character and dramatic roles.

Kumar was also a writer and director. His film Karutha Joothan won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story in 2017. His final screen appearance was a cameo in Bha Bha Ba (2025).

Tributes poured in from across the film industry and political spectrum.

Actor Mammootty remembered his longtime colleague in an emotional message: “Salim, you laughed and made others laugh, you thought deeply and made others think, and at times you cried and made others cry. But now, you only make us cry. Your departure has become an endless sorrow, brother.”

Chief minister V.D. Satheesan described Kumar as “more than a film star” and “a brother and family member,” adding that he rose from poverty to become a National Award-winning actor and a source of pride for Kerala.

Actor and Congress MLA Ramesh Pisharody, sharing memories from their mimicry days, wrote: “The guiding light has gone out.”

Actor Manju Warrier simply posted: “An actor lives forever.”

Union minister Suresh Gopi, who paid his last respects at the hospital, said: “He was an extraordinary person who discovered new dimensions in comedy. Even though our political views differed, we shared a close bond.”

A lifelong Congress supporter, Kumar never hid his political convictions. Active in student politics during his college days, he remained closely associated with the party and openly campaigned for the Congress-led UDF in recent years.

His mortal remains were taken to the North Paravur Town Hall for public homage. The final rites will be held later in the day at his residence, Laughing Villa, in North Paravur with police honours.

Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and sons Chandu and Aaromal. Chandu is known for his role in the blockbuster Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.

With his unmatched ability to make audiences laugh, cry and reflect, Salim Kumar leaves behind a legacy that transcends genres and generations, securing his place among the most beloved actors in Malayalam cinema.

With PTI inputs