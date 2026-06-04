Veteran film producer and ex-CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday at the age of 76, marking the end of a decades-long career that left a significant imprint on Hindi cinema.

The news was confirmed by Abhay Sinha, president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). According to reports, Nihalani had been battling liver-related ailments for some time. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said the veteran producer suffered a heart attack.

Sharing the news on social media, Pandit wrote: “Sad to know about the demise of a veteran film producer and industry leader Pahlaj Nihalani ji. He was a man who stood by the industry's causes and was responsible for many hit films. A great loss to the industry.”

Nihalani's last rites are expected to be held at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.