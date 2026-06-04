Veteran film producer and ex-CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76
Nihalani had reportedly been battling liver-related ailments, while filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said he suffered a heart attack
Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday at the age of 76, marking the end of a decades-long career that left a significant imprint on Hindi cinema.
The news was confirmed by Abhay Sinha, president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). According to reports, Nihalani had been battling liver-related ailments for some time. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said the veteran producer suffered a heart attack.
Sharing the news on social media, Pandit wrote: “Sad to know about the demise of a veteran film producer and industry leader Pahlaj Nihalani ji. He was a man who stood by the industry's causes and was responsible for many hit films. A great loss to the industry.”
Nihalani's last rites are expected to be held at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.
A prominent figure in Bollywood, Nihalani produced several successful films over four decades, including Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja and Julie 2.
He began his journey as a producer with Haathkadi in 1982 and later backed films such as Aandhi-Toofan. One of his most notable contributions came with Ilzaam, which marked the acting debut of Govinda. The following year, he produced Aag Hi Aag, which introduced Chunky Pandey to Hindi cinema.
Apart from producing films, Nihalani also ventured into direction with Avatar, starring Govinda, and made a cameo appearance in Halla Bol.
Beyond cinema, Nihalani became a nationally recognised figure during his tenure as CBFC chairman between 2015 and 2017. His stint at the certification body frequently sparked debate over censorship, film cuts and freedom of expression, placing him at the centre of several high-profile controversies in the film industry.
With his passing, Bollywood loses a producer, industry organiser and one of the most influential figures associated with both filmmaking and film certification in recent decades.
With IANS inputs
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