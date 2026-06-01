Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away at 89
The acclaimed singer, known for timeless hits across multiple languages, passes away peacefully at her Mumbai residence
Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, whose melodious voice graced some of Indian cinema’s most memorable songs, passed away on Sunday evening at her Mumbai residence due to age-related ailments. She was 89.
According to family friends, Kalyanpur breathed her last peacefully at around 8 pm at her Lokhandwala residence. In her final days, she reportedly spent time listening to her own recordings, revisiting a musical journey that spanned more than six decades.
Kalyanpur rose to prominence during the 1960s and 1970s, carving out a distinct identity in an era dominated by some of the biggest names in Indian playback singing. Her soulful renditions and effortless versatility earned her widespread acclaim and a loyal following across generations.
Among her most celebrated songs are Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se and Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, tracks that continue to resonate with listeners decades after their release.
A multilingual singer, Kalyanpur recorded songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, Odia and several other languages. Beyond film music, she was equally admired for her devotional songs, ghazals and thumris, showcasing a remarkable range that transcended genres.
Over the years, her voice was often compared to that of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. However, Kalyanpur consistently downplayed such comparisons, expressing deep admiration and affection for her contemporary. In an interview in 2022, she described Mangeshkar as a close friend and recalled fond memories of recording together.
Tributes poured in soon after news of her passing emerged. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described her death as the loss of a divine voice that enriched India’s musical heritage for generations. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said her passing marked the end of a golden chapter in Indian music, while deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde remembered her as an enduring symbol of Indian light classical and film music.
Kalyanpur is survived by her daughter, Charu. Her last rites are scheduled to be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday.
With her passing, Indian music loses one of its most graceful and enduring voices, but her timeless songs will continue to live on in the hearts of millions.
With PTI inputs