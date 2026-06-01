Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away at 89

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, whose melodious voice graced some of Indian cinema’s most memorable songs, passed away on Sunday evening at her Mumbai residence due to age-related ailments. She was 89.

According to family friends, Kalyanpur breathed her last peacefully at around 8 pm at her Lokhandwala residence. In her final days, she reportedly spent time listening to her own recordings, revisiting a musical journey that spanned more than six decades.

Kalyanpur rose to prominence during the 1960s and 1970s, carving out a distinct identity in an era dominated by some of the biggest names in Indian playback singing. Her soulful renditions and effortless versatility earned her widespread acclaim and a loyal following across generations.

Among her most celebrated songs are Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se and Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, tracks that continue to resonate with listeners decades after their release.

A multilingual singer, Kalyanpur recorded songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, Odia and several other languages. Beyond film music, she was equally admired for her devotional songs, ghazals and thumris, showcasing a remarkable range that transcended genres.