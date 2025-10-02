Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, doyen of Hindustani classical music, passes away at 89

The world of Hindustani classical music mourns a monumental loss with the passing of Padma Vibhushan vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who breathed his last early on Thursday at the age of 89.

Pandit Mishra is survived by his son, tabla virtuoso Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters. His wife passed away four years ago. His last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.

His daughter, Namrata Mishra, said he passed away around 4 am following a prolonged illness, after residing with his youngest daughter’s family in Mirzapur.

“He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am,” Namrata Mishra told PTI.