Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, doyen of Hindustani classical music, passes away at 89
Born in Azamgarh in 1936, Mishra became a towering figure in classical music, mastering Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan
The world of Hindustani classical music mourns a monumental loss with the passing of Padma Vibhushan vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who breathed his last early on Thursday at the age of 89.
Pandit Mishra is survived by his son, tabla virtuoso Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters. His wife passed away four years ago. His last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.
His daughter, Namrata Mishra, said he passed away around 4 am following a prolonged illness, after residing with his youngest daughter’s family in Mirzapur.
“He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am,” Namrata Mishra told PTI.
Born in Azamgarh in 1936, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra emerged as a towering figure in Indian classical music, shaping and elevating genres such as Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan. Trained initially by his father, Badri Prasad Mishra, and later under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana gharana and Thakur Jaidev Singh, he became a revered exponent of the Banaras gharana and the Purab Ang tradition of Thumri, blending technical mastery with soulful expression.
Over his illustrious career, Mishra’s contributions were recognized with the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2020, honours befitting a maestro whose voice resonated with devotion, precision, and unparalleled artistry.
Fellow musicians hailed his demise as an irreparable loss to the musical heritage of Banaras, the city he glorified through his work.
Sitarist Pandit Devvrat Mishra noted that Pandit Chhannulal made Banaras his ‘karmabhoomi,’ elevating its thumri tradition to global acclaim with renditions like “Khele Masane Mein Holi.”
"He not only carried forward the thumri tradition of Benaras but gave it a distinct stature. He carved his own place among many stalwarts. His rendition of 'Khele Masane Mein Holi' became famous across the world," he said.
Classical singer Dr. Manju Sundaram remembered him as gentle, affectionate, and profoundly connected with his audience, praising how he brought classical depth to Banaras’ folk traditions and mesmerized listeners with his stage presence and explanations of his songs.
The passing of the maestro also prompted an outpouring of grief across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, hailing Mishra for his invaluable contribution to Indian arts, and recalling their personal association when Mishra proposed his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath described his death as an “irreparable loss to the classical music genre,” tweeting: “You dedicated your entire life to the upliftment of Indian classical music. Your singing is an inspiration to art practitioners. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved family, followers, and fans to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!”
Pandit Chhannulal Mishra’s voice, steeped in devotion, tradition, and emotive brilliance, will continue to inspire generations of musicians and listeners alike. His passing marks the end of an era in Hindustani classical music, leaving behind a legacy as timeless and transcendent as the city of Banaras that he so lovingly celebrated through his art.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines