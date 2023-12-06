Adam Driver was told he doesn’t look like a "movie star", actor says "I look how I look"

Adam Driver was questioned about his looks and was told that he doesn’t look like a movie star in an interview, and the actor is being widely appreciated for his response to it.

Driver is earning praise on social media for how he sensitively handled a divisive interview question during a recent appearance on 'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” The host told Driver directly that he does not look like a typical movie star and asked if his physical appearance was a “hindrance” in his career.

The host has been widely criticised on social media platforms such as X for his “gross” and “rude” question.

Prior to addressing Driver’s looks, the host noted that the press has compared Driver to the likes of Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson during his career and asked how the actor feels about such claims, reports Variety.

“Those are the actors that made me want to be an actor, you know, so that’s a nice comparison,” Driver said, while adding that he often chooses to ignore both compliments and negative takes about his career.

“The New Yorker also called me a ‘horse face’ so I don’t — I take it with a grain of salt. I remember reading one reviewer (who wrote): ‘His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.’ So, I take it, you know, if you believe the good thing, then you have to believe the bad thing. So, I try to not absorb anything.”