Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

That led to a feeling of liberation, but also exposed Page to more attacks. One chapter in the book, titled "Famous A**hole at Party," provides another example of homophobia in Hollywood. An actor, who remains unnamed in the book and is simply described as "an acquaintance," started provoking Page at a social gathering: "You aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men." He went further with threats, heard by many other party guests: "I'm going to f**k you to make you realize you aren't gay."