BoycottStarbucks trending: Starbucks ad promoting trans rights triggers backlash

A new Starbucks ad that promotes the visibility and acceptance of transgender individuals has prompted backlash on social media.

The campaign #ItStartsWithYourName depicts a scene in a cafe between a transgender woman and her parents. Her father, who is seemingly uncomfortable with her gender identity, appears to come around at the end of the ad, when he gives her new name, 'Arpita', to the staff at the cafe as opposed to her dead name (the name she was given at birth and left behind when coming into her trans identity).

"Your name defines who you are—whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName," the caption reads.

The campaign has now triggered opposition and transphobic comments with the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter.

A section of social media users has also given the issue a religious colour and has demanded to know whether Starbucks can run similar campaigns in the Middle East.