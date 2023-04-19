Same-sex marriage: Urban fad or a question of rights?

Criticising these opinions, founder and executive director of the Naz Foundation Anjali Gopalan asserted that homosexuality is not limited to urban societies.

“You go to the smallest village and town in this country, you will come across people who are from this community. Unfortunately, the government seems to be noticing only what is happening in larger towns and cities. The government seems to be totally unaware of what is happening in the country. This is a clear indication of the fact that they do not have a finger on the pulse of people,” said Gopalan.

Reinforcing Gopalan’s view, human rights activist Sharif Rangnekar said the government is just trying to find ways to state that it is a phenomenon of the ‘urban elite’. This has been their argument for many things.

"They just want to accuse people of being Westernised so as to cater their vote bank. They should first study the scriptures to understand gender fluidity and sexuality. There is enough in the scriptures that they quote which highlights fluidity and sexuality. It is a hollow defence. They try to assume that we are corrupting traditional values or 'sanskaar'," said Rangnekar.

The former journalist asserted that all Puranas talk about gender fluidity. "Didn't Krishna become a woman? Who is Ardhanarishvara? Isn't Mohini the female avatar of the god Vishnu? People of the third gender are also mentioned. Who was Shikandi?" questioned Rangnekar.

It needs to be understood, underscored Rangnekar, that not very many people from the rural parts of India have access to the high courts and the Supreme Court, so it would be a certain section of the society which would access these courts. "To that extent, you can call those who approached the courts as privileged people. These people have gone to court to fortify the same marriage structure. This means that we are more traditional than they allege against us [sic]," he added.

Though the government wants to formulate laws in this area, many experts believe that this area of sexuality is not something the government should be stepping into because they do not have the capability or the understanding to do so. "What they need to do is listen to people and understand that we are living in a democracy and no one should be left out," added Gopalan.

They both questioned the NCPCR’s stand in the matter too, because the organisation is supposed to look at the well-being of children. "It is really shocking that they would make a statement that there would be a negative, social and psychological impact on children of same-sex couples. Does the NCPCR not know that what children need is a stable and loving environment?" questioned Gopalan.

Both activists pointed out that almost 10 per cent of cases in civil courts are related to family matters and, per Gopalan, some of the "most horrendous cases" are heard, all of which are of those who are in heterosexual relationships. Experts pointed out that using this logic, straight couples should also not be having or adopting children.