Suresh and Chhaya (names changed)

Suresh, 22, and Chhaya, 20, are a couple from Uttar Pradesh. Suresh is a trans man, and Chhaya is a cis woman.

Suresh and Chhaya’s relationship was outed to their families by Chhaya’s relatives.

“Once our families found out, we were both locked into our homes,” says Suresh. “Our families tried to find rishtas for us to be married off to. I was taken to a psychiatrist, where I said very clearly that I knew I was a trans man, and I knew this was not illegal or madness. My family told me to stop wearing boy’s clothes and start dressing more like a girl. I was only let out of the house to go give my college exams.”

Suresh, who was then sitting for his university exams, managed to escape on the last day. He skipped the exam, met up with Chhaya and went to Delhi, where they sought help from the Delhi Commission for Women. The Commission helped them to find temporary accommodation, and Suresh found a job with the help of the LGBTQIA+ organisation PeriFerry, which helps queer people find jobs with accepting companies.

A few days later, they left for a major city in the south of India, having booked tickets with the money Suresh had saved, and with the hope that Suresh’s job would support them. Suresh later referred Chhaya to the same company, and they are now settled in that city.

Housing was a big worry. At first, they lived in a girl’s hostel. With the help of a journalist, Suresh began his medical and legal transition. They then shifted into an apartment.

“The landlady asked for documents and I showed them my PAN card, which doesn’t have gender,” said Suresh. “After I got my documents updated, I can show my Aadhaar card which now says I’m a man.”

But there is no changing Suresh’s birth certificate, which assigned him as female, and as the marriage equality hearings go on, that is his biggest fear.

“All the marriage acts, even The Special Marriage Act, imply that marriage is between a man and a woman,” he says. “Chhaya and I plan to get married later this year or early next year. I have not undergone sex reassignment surgery. What if our families legally object to our marriage based on our birth certificate, which shows that we are of the same sex?”

Courts have previously upheld marriages of transgender women. Citing the judgement passed by the Supreme Court in the 2014 case of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs. Union of India, the Madras High Court ruled in 2019 that under the Hindu Marriage Act, trans women can be legally recognised as brides. More recently, trans men in relationships with trans women have applied to get their marriages solemnised under The Special Marriage Act.

But the government, in its arguments during the ongoing hearings, is specifying that the act of marriage takes place between a biological man and a biological woman.