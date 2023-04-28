Open letter to CJI from queer Indian students of 10 IITs and 42 other colleges re same-sex marriage

Students from over 52 queer collectives across Indian universities and colleges, including 10 different Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), have penned a letter to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday, as the Supreme Court continues to hear a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage.

The students also demand that the CJI take into account "the homophobic and transphobic discrimination" that they regularly face in their respective educational spaces, which hinders "their learning experience" and deprives them of "basic rights".

The students wrote that recognising the queer community's right to marry and right to form a family would be a small step towards acknowledging that trans and queer persons have a right to mainstream social inclusion and visibility "as equal and dignified stakeholders in the democratic progress of India"—and not merely be tolerated as tokens within a 'Diversity and Inclusion' category and that only in progressive public spaces.