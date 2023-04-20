Same-sex marriage: SC observes public notice in Special Marriage Act is patriarchal, invasion of privacy

During the hearing, senior advocate Raju Ramachandran said that if the right to marry is read into Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty), such notices cannot stand. It should be struck down for being 'obnoxious' and 'retrograde', he reiterated.

The CJI observed that if the intent was only to curb void marriages, then it could be the least restrictive method. However, he added that there was a real likelihood that this section would disproportionately

impact if one member is from a marginalised or minority community and thus impacted one of the most vulnerable sections of our society.

“We have to be careful that we don’t empower these officers to possess personal and private information of these individuals but we have to see that they are protected," added Chandrachud.

During the hearing the apex court asked if the relationship between a man and a woman was so fundamental to the law that including the relationship between same-sex couples in marriage laws by the court would be taking on the capacity of the legislature. The bench asserted that by decriminalising homosexuality, it had hoped that homosexual couples would be in stable, ‘marriage-like’ relationships.

On Day 2 of the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the words ‘husband’ or ‘wife’ must be changed to ‘spouse’, and the words ‘man’ and ‘woman’ must be changed to ‘person’ in the Special Marriages Act to make the law gender-neutral.

He pointed towards the Income-tax Act, 1961, which stated that a gift between spouses is exempted from income tax. He referred to the Section 57 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which presupposes adoptive parents as those who are married.

He contended that “secular” Acts where the issue of personal laws does not arise might be given an effect to allow declaration of marriage to give the petitioners their rights.