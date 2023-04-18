Same-sex marriage: SC limits case to recognition of union within Special Marriage Act

Arguing for the petitioners, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that people are in same-sex relations have the same rights under the Constitution as the heterosexual group of people. The court had removed the Section 377, which was a stumbling block on our equal rights.

“Criminality is now gone. The unnatural part or order of nature is gone from our statute. So therefore our rights are equal. If our rights are identical as held by the State, then we want to enjoy the full extent of our rights under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21. We want privacy in our homes and not face stigma in public places. So we desire same institution between two people as is available to others- the concept of marriage and family. Because marriage and family is respected in our society,” asserted Rohatgi.

He pointed out that they want a declaration that they had a right to marry, and that right would be recognised by the State and could be registered under the Special Marriage Act (SMA). A marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, uses the term ‘spouse’ within its definition. Section 4 of the SMA states that at the time of marriage, “neither party has a spouse living”.

“I want to say that your lordships may broadly read "spouse" in place of "man and woman" or "husband and wife. Constitution is a living document. The preamble says "equality, fraternity",” added Rohatgi.

Chandrachud wanted to know if Rohatgi would go into the broader issue of personal laws, to which he responded in the negative.

This was reiterated by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi too. He said that they were not arguing personal laws at all and wanted the court to interpret the SMA. “We also want the notice section in the SMA to be struck down,” said Singhvi.

Explaining the need for recognition, advocate Menaka Guruswamy said a marriage was not only a question of dignity. “It is also a bouquet of rights that LGBTQ people are being denied post the Navtej Johar case. Rights are exercised when you're able to protect your relationships. One facet of that right is the constitutional value of dignity, equality, fraternity. The other facet is the day-to-day business of life. I need to be able to get a bank account, life insurance and medical insurance for my partner,” added Guruswamy.

In India, explained Guruswamy, most rights flow from this notion of blood relationships - either being born into a family or being married. “That is the problem.”

“If it is short of full marriage, it will mean that subsequently, not just Mr Rohatgi, but Mr Kirpal, me, we will keep coming back to court to litigate individual issues of discrimination,” highlighted Guruswamy.

When the Solicitor General realised that the Court would not hear personal laws, he intervened to state that such an interpretation would “nececessarily affect personal laws” as both Hindus and Muslims would get affected. Justice Kaul then reiterated that they would not get into the ambit of personal laws.

“We've said we don't want to get into the wider question. We're only deciding a issue today. We can't be compelled to hear everything,” said Justice Kaul, just before winding up the hearing for lunch break.