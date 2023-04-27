Law students of 36 colleges condemn BCI resolution against same-sex marriage

The BCI resolution was issued after a joint meeting attended by representatives of all state bar councils. "India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries of the world, consisting of a mosaic of beliefs. Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has far-reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs, should necessarily come through [the] legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined," the resolution asserted.

It added that "any decision by the apex court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country".

The counter-statement put out today, which includes signatories from 36 law schools, including the National Law University, Delhi, the Faculty of Law, Delhi University, and the Gujarat National Law University, takes a firm stance against the BCI's "unwarranted and... deplorable attempt" to sabotage the conversation, which they claimed went beyond the apex bar body's mandate.

"The resolution is ignorant, harmful, and antithetical to our Constitution and the spirit of inclusive social life. It attempts to tell queer persons that the law and the legal profession have no place for them. We, the undersigned, are queer and allied student groups across Indian law schools. As future members of the Bar, it has been alienating and hurtful to see our seniors engage in such hateful rhetoric," the statement claims at the outset.