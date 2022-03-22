Aditya Chopra to turn 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' into comic book series

Production power house Yash Raj Films's head honcho Aditya Chopra is going to turn the quick-witted character of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' into a comic book series post the release of the film.



"Adi wants to immortalise the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is super intelligent, quick-witted, an unlikely underdog of a hero that everyone will root for and YRF wants to pre-plan how to build this character for years to come," a source said.



"The first thing that they are planning to do is turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book series. They feel the character will appeal to a universal set of audiences and Adi wants this character to get immensely popular with the kids!" informs a source close to the development.