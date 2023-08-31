After PUBG, Free Fire India makes a comeback, backed by Yotta's cloud
Igniting India's online gaming scene, Garena reintroduces Free Fire India, a premium battle royale game. It will now be hosted locally
Singaporean online games developer Garena on Thursday, 31 August, announced the (re)launch of Free Fire India from 5 September 5.
One of the top battle royale games, Free Fire was banned by the government in February last year due to national security concerns.
Earlier in May this year, another popular battle royale game that enthralled the country's gaming community, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), made a comeback after having been banned for a year likewise.
Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, will provide the local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India. Yotta will support Free Fire by storing and protecting its user data, the company said in a statement.
Free Fire India in its fresh avatar will offer features and content specifically developed for Indian users, as well as a range of features designed to promote safe, healthy and fun gameplay, said Garena.
"We look forward to providing an engaging and highly localised experience for Indian users," said Gang Ye, co-founder of Garena, a wholly-owned business unit of the publicly listed Sea Limited, a Singapore-based conglomerate. "The Free Fire India Esports Championships is our first step in building out our platform of esports events and activities in the coming months.”
Garena also announced cricket icon MS Dhoni as the new brand ambassador for Free Fire India.
"Garena's launch of Free Fire India and commitment to localising and developing the esports ecosystem locally is testament to the vibrancy of the mobile games and e-sports space in India, and to India's potential for global leadership in this area,” said H.E. Simon Wong, high commissioner of Singapore to India.
