After PUBG, Free Fire India makes a comeback, backed by Yotta's cloud

Singaporean online games developer Garena on Thursday, 31 August, announced the (re)launch of Free Fire India from 5 September 5.

One of the top battle royale games, Free Fire was banned by the government in February last year due to national security concerns.

Earlier in May this year, another popular battle royale game that enthralled the country's gaming community, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), made a comeback after having been banned for a year likewise.

Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, will provide the local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India. Yotta will support Free Fire by storing and protecting its user data, the company said in a statement.

Free Fire India in its fresh avatar will offer features and content specifically developed for Indian users, as well as a range of features designed to promote safe, healthy and fun gameplay, said Garena.