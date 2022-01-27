Garena Free Fire emerges as most downloaded mobile game for Dec 2021

Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with close to 24 million installs, which represented a 28.2 per cent increase from December 2020.



The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at approximately 26 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 12 per cent, reports Sensor Tower.



Rocket League Sideswipe from Psyonix was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 21.6 million installs.