After the break, ‘The Night Manager’ returns with a pointless part 2

Sometimes the biggest of strategists can go wrong. The minds that decided to split writer-director Sandeep Modi’s The Night Manager into two (messily amputated) halves have done the series a huge disservice.

Part 2, as it were, is a vegan’s delight. All the meat was in Part 1, and even the principal performances were more accentuated by the predominant emotions in the first half. The second half is all about nemesis — and not of the subtle variety. There are no new revelations for us to chew on.

We know Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Shaan Sengupta (Is he Bengali? Nothing in his attitude or conversations suggests any cultural grounding except a South Mumbai upbringing) has infiltrated the antagonist arms dealer Shelly Rungta’s organization.