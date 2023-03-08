Ajay Devgn on Amitabh Bachchan's on-set injury: We take all safety measures but there are risks

"He insisted he would jump from some 30 feet, it was three floors high. I told him 'Let's not do this shot'. It was a night sequence, I said 'We can work it out with duplicates'. We both were supposed to jump. He insisted we do it. We had an injury then as well, so it's that enthusiasm," he said.



The actor, who also directed Bachchan in his 2022 directorial "Runway 34", praised Bachchan for doing some unimaginable shots on film sets.



"Mr Bachchan, from where he started and then later when he (re)started, at that point of time he used to do action. There were no mattresses, there were no safety measures, there were no cables, we injure every part of our body. Mr Bachchan has done shots that you can't even imagine," he said.



Tabu, who has worked with Bachchan in "Cheeni Kum" (2007), said there is "always one per cent chance" of getting injured.