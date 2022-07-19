Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu unleash a fun riot in Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode 3

Recollecting the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap, the iconic host Karan Johar candidly asks Akki, “What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?” To this, the show veteran pragmatically replies, “I would pay for his funeral,” he says so while suggesting that no one gets to mess with Mrs Khiladi.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the host cleverly weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, “If you had to host your best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunk would you hire to dance?” to this, the leading lady in a heartbeat said, “Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh.”