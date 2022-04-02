‘Always wanted to represent India globally in something’: Ranveer Singh

Superstar Ranveer Singh has become one of the biggest faces of Indian cinema through his path-breaking acting and his envious box office track record. So, it is no surprise that he is the biggest film star in India today, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Duff & Phelps. Ranveer says he had always wanted to represent India globally and he is thrilled that he can do that through his body of work as an artiste.

He said, “I always wanted to represent India globally in something. I became an actor and now, I can represent my country, its colour, vibrancy and universal themes that people can relate with through my work to millions of people across the world. I find that humbling.”