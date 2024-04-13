Amar Singh Chamkila review: We were expecting a few more fireworks

Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Nisha Bano, Anjum Batra, Anurag Arora, Samuel John

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Rating: *** ½

“Hum chetaawani nahin denge, maarenge,” a Sikh committee warns Amar Singh Chamkila, who is too far gone into the wink-wink-nudge-nudge gaane route to care. When threatened, Chamkila, as played by Diljit Dosanjh, is like, whatever…

Was Chamkila a brave musician who wouldn’t be intimidated by moral policing and creative fascism? Director Imtiaz Ali, who had lately been churning out balderdash-like cringe, When Harry Met Sejal and, double cringe, Love Aaj Kal (Kartik Aaryan’s own Razia Sultan), is back in form.

And in Punjab where he loves to shoot from his hips. Amar Singh Chamkila is shot like a docu-dream. Cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca keeps the visuals raw, real and rugged, while editor Aarti Bajaj knows exactly where to cut before the raunchy singing hits the low notes.

Dosanjh, a singer and actor of substantial skills, is the Chamkila we expect: you know, Sikh singer, etc. But there is no surprise element here. No…fireworks. Dosanjh, I think, assumed a cautious attitude to play the controversial musician. Chamkila, as played by Dosanjh, seems to make all the right noises, while making sure that the neighbours don’t wake up.