Imtiaz Ali's controversial 'Chamkila' to premiere on Netflix

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, will premiere on Netflix on 12 April. The film showcases the true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artiste of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjabi folk music, right to the rustic akhadas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar.

The film has Parineeti playing Amarjot, Chamkila’s second wife and singing partner, while A.R. Rahman scores the music and Irshad Kamil pens the lyrics. Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs. For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on location, capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti sing live in the akhadas.

Talking about the film, Diljit said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role."