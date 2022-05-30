Amazon Prime Video collaborates with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment for multi film licensing

Amazon Prime Video today announced a worldwide-exclusive, multi-film licensing collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). This association marks the coming together of India’s most loved entertainment hub – Amazon Prime Video, and one of the country’s favourite entertainment brands – Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

This collaboration will bring the biggest and best of Bollywood movies to audiences across the length and breadth of the country and to fans in over 240+ countries and territories. As part of the association, the streaming service will be the worldwide home to NGE’s upcoming slate of movies, soon after their theatrical launch. NGE’s movie slate includes many much-anticipated titles such as Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4, Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project, among others and promises to bring Sajid Nadiadwala’s trade-mark larger-than-life, immersive cinema to viewers across the globe, on a screen of their choice.

The films, post their theatrical release, will be available on Amazon Prime Video for all Prime members. Additionally, the films will also be available ‘to-rent’ on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers (Prime or otherwise) in the ‘Early Access Rental’ window.

These films will feature some of Bollywood’s most popular, as well as, versatile talent, including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ahan Shetty and many more. The slate also brings together some of the most respected, powerhouse directors including national award-winning directors like Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore, Dangal) Ravi Udyawar (Mom), Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal) Saket Chaudhry (Hindi Medium) and many more.