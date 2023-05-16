Amazon to develop new 'The Lord of the Rings' MMO game

"Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we're honoured and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world," he added.



Amazon Games will publish the game globally for PC and consoles, however, additional details, including launch timing, will be shared at a later date, the company mentioned.



"We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities," Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode, said in a statement.



The tech giant has also announced publishing agreements with other video game companies, such as -- NCSOFT for Throne and Liberty, Bandai Namco Online for the Blue Protocol game, Crystal Dynamics for the next major Tomb Raider game, and Glowmade and Disruptive Games for unannounced titles.