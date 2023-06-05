Amber Heard to share 'her truth' about domestic abuse in explosive memoir

Camille and the rest of Johnny's legal team have "often" been in touch with the 59-year-old actor since the trial and are planning to attend one of his Hollywood Vampires gigs later this summer. She said: "The last time I spoke to [Johnny] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often."



"There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating - foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle."