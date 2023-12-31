Big B's exit from KBC marks end of a cultural phenomenon

Hindi cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan's journey as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has been nothing short of historic.

The megastar stepped into the shoes of the quizmaster for the Indian version of the reality knowledge show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2000, and since then, has become synonymous with KBC, which has become a blockbuster like the films that ensured his place in history.

Bachchan's journey as host of KBC also marked a comeback for him when he was really down and out. With his film career grinding to a halt and saddled with debts, the small screen provided a platform for Bachchan to reconnect with the audience that grew up adoring him.

The year 1989 was particularly bad for Bachchan. His star power had well and truly begun to wane with films such as Jaadugar, Toofan and Main Azaad Hoon (all released in 1989) bombing at the box office.

He regained some of his mojo with the crime drama Aaj Ka Arjun (1990) and the actioner Hum (1991), but this was momentary and his rocky relationship with the box office continued.

After the release of the critically acclaimed epic Khuda Gawah in 1992, Big B went into semi-retirement for five years. He also turned producer and set up the Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) in 1996.

The company's objective was to introduce products and services covering an entire cross-section of India's entertainment industry. The first film it produced was Tere Mere Sapne, which launched actor Arshad Warsi. It was a box-office hit.