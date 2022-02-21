Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan to appear in upcoming revenge thriller 'Thar'

Talking about his upcoming film, the producer and actor, Anil Kapoor said: "I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself - a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences."



"'Thar' is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes - Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi. As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content."