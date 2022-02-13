Second season of ‘Rocket Boys’ soon

Streaming on SonyLiv, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s latest production, Rocket Boys, is a passion project in the truest sense. Always on the lookout for untold stories, Kapur says that when a young writer from his team pitched a show on Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, that revolved around how intertwined their lives were, Kapur had to say yes!

Says Kapur, “It was fascinating to see the lives of these two great men unfold, to see them being close friends, their shared experiences, their mentor-mentee relationship, the love they shared, losses and failures and successes. It was all the more interesting to see this at a time when India was on the cusp of making decisions about how to move forward as an independent country.”

What’s even more interesting is that while the first season of the show aired on February 4, the shoot for the second season has already been completed.

Kapur says it’s not just economical and efficient, but since the creative momentum is allowed to flow without any break, it makes all the more logistical sense. Kapur says, “I think we have to give a lot of credit to SonyLiv for this. It takes a lot of belief and guts for a platform to take that plunge.”