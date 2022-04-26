Applause Entertainment partners with Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle Khanna for their next film

Applause Entertainment is partnering with Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies on their next feature. The film is an adaptation of the short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ from Twinkle Khanna’s best-selling book, “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”. Twinkle has emerged as one of the country’s foremost humor authors and columnists, with her biting wit and sardonic insights about modern day life.

The film is a winning comic romance that breaks stereotypes and is to be directed by one of India’s leading advertising mavericks, Sonal Dabral, who makes his debut with the film.