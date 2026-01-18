A.R. Rahman says he never meant to hurt sentiments amid Bollywood’s communal bias debate

A.R. Rahman has said he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments, as a wider debate unfolds over his remarks suggesting that communal bias may have played a role in the decline of his work opportunities in Bollywood.

The Oscar-winning composer, who has faced criticism since an interview with BBC Asian Network, addressed the controversy by sharing a video message on Instagram, underscoring his deep emotional and creative bond with India.

Describing the country as his “home, inspiration and teacher”, Rahman said his life’s work has always been rooted in connecting cultures through music.

“I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music,” he said, adding that he had “never wished to cause pain”.

Rahman’s original comments were measured, framed through personal experience rather than accusation. He spoke of changing power dynamics in the Hindi film industry and said it sometimes reached him indirectly, through what he termed “Chinese whispers”, that projects he was initially considered for were later reassigned. While he acknowledged that any communal aspect was never expressed to him directly, he said it could not be entirely ruled out.

In his Instagram message, Rahman reaffirmed his pride in being Indian and highlighted the creative freedom and multicultural ethos that have shaped his journey.

He reflected on a range of projects, from performing at the Wave Summit before the prime minister, to mentoring young musicians, collaborating with artistes from India’s North East, building multicultural ensembles and working on Ramayana with Hans Zimmer, describing them as affirmations of his purpose.