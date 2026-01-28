Arijit Singh retirement: A chorus of goodbyes and good luck

Singer-composer Arijit Singh’s announcement that he is retiring from playback singing has sent ripples through India’s music industry. The news, shared on Tuesday evening via social media, stunned fans and colleagues alike, given the singer’s chart-topping dominance and global reach. “I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” Arijit told followers, thanking listeners for their love.

Playback singers, as industry veterans like to say, often do not retire. Some continue until their voices fade; others bow out only when the calls from recording studios stop. Arijit, however, chose to step away on his own terms, prompting wide admiration across the music community and beyond.

On Wednesday, musicians Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, Anoushka Shankar and Iman Chakraborty were among the first to offer public support.

'It’s the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher my dear Arijit,” wrote Shreya under his retirement post, reflecting the shock many felt alongside excitement for what comes next. The pair have together delivered songs such as Ve Kamleya, Bahara Bahara, Shayad and Agar Tum Saath Ho.

Kumar Sanu called him a truly talented global star, while sitarist Anoushka Shankar reacted with heart emoticons. Iman Chakraborty added simply, “Love you Arijit. Respect for everything.” Singer Sonam Mohapatra described the move as rare and admirable: “So this choice? It’s brave. It’s generous. It’s disruptive in the best way. Big cheer to you Arijit. May this new road be full of joy, fulfillment and abundant creativity.” Actress Mimi Chakraborty responded with “Fan girl.”