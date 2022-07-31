Arrival of the immigrant superhero in America

Actor Mohan Kapur has been the voice of Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Red Skull in India for a long while now. But in a much closer stint with Hollywood’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kapur plays Yusuf Khan in the new series Ms Marvel.

Kapur recalls that over the last five-six years, he got approved for several roles in Hollywood projects, but never could go for the lack of an O1 visa. A talent agent would often tell him that there was a huge gap in Hollywood for actors like Kapur, because of “my ethnicity, voice, looks and acting”.

So, when in August 2020, he got an opportunity to work with Marvel, Kapur was sure that the visa wouldn’t be processed this time as well. “But Marvel Studio handled it all, and I landed in Hollywood in October 2020,” he smiles.

When Kapur did reach the sets, he wasn’t sure how he’d fit there. He was nervous as he felt his “Indian acting sensibilities” would not work. “But my manager told me that I was hired because my acting sensibilities are more international. So, I was relieved and consoled myself that this is the reason I don’t get much work in India,” he grins.

Working with Marvel though has been an experience Kapur says he’ll cherish for life. He was also fascinated with everything on the sets, from the scale, to the script, to the co-actors, the Hollywood professionalism, their technicians, and even the nuances of their writing.