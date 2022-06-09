Ms. Marvel: The Ordinary and the Extraordinary

Often in her own little world, Kamala sees Captain Marvel fly past her when she sits in the backseat of a car after she has failed a driving test. The superhero is the outcome of animation, a little-too-obvious way of showing the girl has been dreaming.

Kamala’s parents (Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur) are conservative, but the mother leads the way. The ungainly girl, however, isn’t all about silence and submission. She makes an effort to assert herself when necessary. Of course, what starts as a story about her life as a regular teenager takes an unusual route towards the end. That revelatory moment is what Marvel fans will be waiting for.

Although the youngster lives in America, she doesn’t seem to be far away from her ancestors’ place of birth. She is trying on a new outfit for her brother’s wedding at a boutique, and that is where she overhears a gossip session. Fatima’s engagement got cancelled, one lady tells another, referring to somebody the viewer doesn’t know. The quick exchange of information suggests that the Pakistani community in Jersey City is tightly knit and small.