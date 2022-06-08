Muslim, woman and South Asian: 'Ms Marvel', Marvel's latest superhero, makes her debut

This post is in appreciation of creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is...



It's in appreciation of Marvel. I'm proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of girls and boys of the sub-continent, the actor said.



According to Vellani, it's admirable that a big franchise like Marvel is creating space for characters like Kamala and Shang Chi, the Simu Liu-led hero of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings , MCU's first Asian superhero.



I didn't even think that being in Hollywood or being in this industry was something I could even dream of, because I never get to see myself in that light. I just didn't think those two things went hand in hand.



My entire family they're very academic. My brother's an engineer. My mom's a nurse practitioner. My dad's an accountant. So, I was like, am I supposed to be the lawyer or something? But here I am, like going for the arts and it's just wonderful that there's even space for people like me to kind of exist, she said.



Vellani said it feels super weird to be an MCU fan and then see her face on giant billboards.



It's super awkward and weird and I am kind of like disassociating myself from it, but it is what it is.



Oscar-winning star Brie Larson, who plays the role of Captain Marvel in the franchise, and will reprise her role in the upcoming film The Marvels , also featuring Vellani, has been a huge help for the young actor in dealing with the instant fame that has come her way.