As Kal Ho Na Ho turns 20, a look back at the KJo-Bebo cold war

When Karan Johar and his team were shooting Kal Ho Na Ho (KHNH) in New York and Toronto, Shah Rukh Khan had just undergone complicated back surgery, and the thought of him dying on screen didn’t appeal to anyone associated with the film.

To set all doubts at rest right at the beginning, KHNH is most definitely inspired by Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand. The weeping, wailing and the tissue-based tearjerkers (which put off detractors of Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham) are kept to a minimum. And the credit for that can safely be given to debutant director Nikhil Advani and Johar, whose uneasy partnership yielded a vastly commendable end product.

After Yes Boss and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, this was the rare occasion on which Shah Rukh played not Shah Rukh Khan but Aman Mathur, the name of his character. For once, you truly forget that SRK is here to play himself. Preity Zinta as Naina Catherine Kapur, her mother Jennifer (Jaya Bachchan) and her 'friend' Rohit (Saif Ali) are perfect foils for SRK's histrionics, which don't go overboard.