Does Shah Rukh Khan's fame challenge Hindu nationalism?

While on a university field trip to Cyprus in 2019, I was walking back to my hotel when I heard a song from a Bollywood movie playing at a souvlaki bar in the country's divided capital, Nicosia. As an Indian, it was the last place I would have expected to hear the song from actor Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Don 2" and, in that brief moment, I felt like I was somehow home albeit in a foreign land.

Shah Rukh Khan is known around the world as a cultural phenomenon who transcends borders. But he is a Muslim, and his religion has become somewhat of an issue in India — where anti-Muslim sentiments are rising.

Khan's latest movie "Jawan" has stirred a political storm in the South Asian country. Many believe that the film contains subtle references to the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and touches on several controversies that have mired the government.

In 2015, just one year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP came to power, the Bollywood superstar publicly spoke about a "growing intolerance" towards Muslims in India.